Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has invested in LetsTry, a packaged snacks firm.

9Unicorns, an existing investor, also participated. The companies did not reveal the amount invested.

“Their deep understanding of product innovation, consumer behaviour, and market trends uniquely positions them to expand rapidly, and challenge established brands. This marks our 12th investment from our fund and second in the food sector,” said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures

Delhi-NCR company LetsTry was founded in 2021 by Nitin Kalra.

“The current funding round and partnership with Wipro Consumer Care will unlock new growth avenues for LetsTry. We aim to leverage these opportunities to propel LetsTry towards becoming one of India’s most promising brands,” Kalra said.

The brand said its rapid market penetration and growth trajectory underscore its commitment to quality and innovation in the snacking industry.

Direct-to-consumer or D2C food brands have seen a flurry of investments in recent times. In April, Adukale raised ₹11 crore in its pre-Series A round led by Force Ventures, backed by marquee investors like Aanya Ventures, Subrata Mitra, and Radhika Pandit.