Sobha to explore new opportunities through joint development or management route

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sobha Limited plans to explore new opportunities only through the joint development (JD) or through development management (DM) model. The company said these models are less capital-intensive and offer a better internal rate of return (IRR).
Declining to reveal numbers, the company’s spokesman told BusinessLine, “Currently, we plan to monetise our existing land bank present across various cities. In the process and as a result of it 14.75 million square feet of new launches are planned in the coming quarters.”
Talking on the company’s roadmap, he said: “We are continuing to perform considerably well, even during this pandemic period going through various stages of lockdown, demand-supply constraints, etc. We continue to focus on our operations, to deliver the projects within the stipulated timelines while maintaining all safety and quality standards.”
He added, “We are looking forward to further easing of the pandemic induced stress in the economy, which should result in further demand for owning quality homes for which we are prepared with our robust launch pipeline of 14.75 million square feet, which should be released to sale in the coming quarters.”
On the company’s cash flow, the spokesman said: “Our efforts and consistent focus on cash flow management has given fruitful results in the recent quarters. Despite a tough operating environment, we have generated net operating cash flow of ₹182 crore and ₹404 crore during Q3-21 and 9M-21, respectively. Positive net cash flow of ₹75 crore and ₹104 crore generated during Q3-21 and 9M-21, respectively stands testimony to the professional ways of running business that the company believes in.”
After the Covid-19 unlock phases, the sector and company faced challenges. “As far as the sector is concerned, ever changing sentiments from the demand front is something we need to keep watching. The ongoing pandemic has taught all of us some valuable lessons. Change in inevitable and we have also changed to meet the time specific requirements of the industry and our customers. Adaptability is also a major challenge we all face, well managed by most of the players in the current normal of doing most of our businesses in digital format. So, overall we believe preparedness, process re-engineering, and skill and technological upgradation are the way forward to handle any challenges that may arise.”
“At our (company) level, Sobha being the foremost backward integrated company with a sound delivery track record of quality products across residential real estate and contractual projects. We are a professionally managed company with a robust launch pipeline and a clear path ahead, we see there are only good signs of recovery and revival post pandemic,” he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...