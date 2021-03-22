Sobha to explore new opportunities through joint development or management route

Sobha Limited plans to explore new opportunities only through the joint development (JD) or through development management (DM) model. The company said these models are less capital-intensive and offer a better internal rate of return (IRR).

Declining to reveal numbers, the company’s spokesman told BusinessLine, “Currently, we plan to monetise our existing land bank present across various cities. In the process and as a result of it 14.75 million square feet of new launches are planned in the coming quarters.”

Roadmap for quality homes

Talking on the company’s roadmap, he said: “We are continuing to perform considerably well, even during this pandemic period going through various stages of lockdown, demand-supply constraints, etc. We continue to focus on our operations, to deliver the projects within the stipulated timelines while maintaining all safety and quality standards.”

He added, “We are looking forward to further easing of the pandemic induced stress in the economy, which should result in further demand for owning quality homes for which we are prepared with our robust launch pipeline of 14.75 million square feet, which should be released to sale in the coming quarters.”

Financials

On the company’s cash flow, the spokesman said: “Our efforts and consistent focus on cash flow management has given fruitful results in the recent quarters. Despite a tough operating environment, we have generated net operating cash flow of ₹182 crore and ₹404 crore during Q3-21 and 9M-21, respectively. Positive net cash flow of ₹75 crore and ₹104 crore generated during Q3-21 and 9M-21, respectively stands testimony to the professional ways of running business that the company believes in.”

After the Covid-19 unlock phases, the sector and company faced challenges. “As far as the sector is concerned, ever changing sentiments from the demand front is something we need to keep watching. The ongoing pandemic has taught all of us some valuable lessons. Change in inevitable and we have also changed to meet the time specific requirements of the industry and our customers. Adaptability is also a major challenge we all face, well managed by most of the players in the current normal of doing most of our businesses in digital format. So, overall we believe preparedness, process re-engineering, and skill and technological upgradation are the way forward to handle any challenges that may arise.”

“At our (company) level, Sobha being the foremost backward integrated company with a sound delivery track record of quality products across residential real estate and contractual projects. We are a professionally managed company with a robust launch pipeline and a clear path ahead, we see there are only good signs of recovery and revival post pandemic,” he added.