Solar Industries’ profit jumps 61% on tax write back

Renor PowerCab review: Retro looks, vintage quality audio
The high-fidelity bluetooth speaker is powerful and delivers measured, quality audio
Solar Industries, a packaged explosive manufacturing company, has reported 61 per cent jump in September quarter net profit at ₹87 crore against ₹54 crore largely due to lower tax.
Revenue of the company was down at ₹507 crore (₹521 crore) due weak economic activity.
The company logged a deferred tax write back of ₹27 crore (₹3 crore) and lower current tax of ₹18 crore against ₹32 crore recorded in same period last year.
In line with its strategic decision to cater propulsion system for space application, the company has decided to make an equity investment of ₹17.50 crore in Sky Root, a start-up which is entering into the business of launching small satellites in two years. The company has also received supply order from ISRO.
Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, Solar Industries said revenue during the quarter was lower due to excess and prolonged rainfalls and subdued economic activities in the country.
The continued uncertainty over trade conflicts resulting in weakening economic activities in international markets has impacted overseas business as well, he said.
To stimulate economic activities, the government has announced various measures such as infusion of ₹25,000 crore for completion of stalled housing projects and NHAI was allowed to raise ₹85,000 crore through Asset Monetisation for Road projects to speed up road construction activity.
The high-fidelity bluetooth speaker is powerful and delivers measured, quality audio
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...