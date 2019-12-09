Solara appoins Bharath Sesha as CEO

Why do people buy a MacBook?
We are supposed to be in the ‘Post-PC Era’. But anyone who uses technology will know that the PC hasn’t died, ...
Solara Active Pharma Sciences on Monday said it has appointed Bharath R Sesha as the its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.
“The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have appointed Bharath R Sesha as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from December 09, 2019,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
As part of an agreed succession plan, Sesha will succeed Jitesh Devendra as Solara’s new CEO.
Sesha has over two decades of experience and joined Solara from Nalco Water, India where he was the Managing Director responsible for the growth strategy.
“These are exciting times for the industry, and I hope we will continue to create new opportunities for growth in our business to drive significant value for all the stakeholders,” Sesha said.
Bengaluru-based Solara Active Pharma Sciences has a manufacturing base comprising five globally compliant active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities, with approvals including the USFDA, European good manufacturing practice (EU GMP) and Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan.
The shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences were trading at ₹445.90, up 0.30 per cent on BSE in morning trade.
We are supposed to be in the ‘Post-PC Era’. But anyone who uses technology will know that the PC hasn’t died, ...
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
The Indian benchmarks are trading marginally higher today, as the Nifty spot index and the Sensex spot index ...
The rupee (INR) managed to hold onto the support at 71.4 even though it faced some pressure against the dollar ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...