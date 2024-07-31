Sony India is betting big on its new marketing initiative, ‘Bravia Cinema is Coming Home’, in the Kerala market for the upcoming Onam festival season.

The new concept is about enhancing home cinema experience to capitalise on the growing popularity of movie watching at home, said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India.

“We thought of introducing this concept to cash in on the Onam festive season in Kerala, where there is a growing consumer fascination for high-end products. We are bullish on this market,” he told reporters.

The company targets ₹150 crore Onam sales from the Kerala market this year, as against ₹100 crore last year. The sales target for FY25 from the State is ₹320 crore, 35 per cent higher than in the previous year, he said.

Referring to all-India figures, he said Sony India has registered a 20 per cent growth thrice in a row and targets 30 per cent through sale of TV, audio and digital imaging devices. He said there is a strong consumer shift towards premium products across the country, thanks to the growing economy. “We want to remain the No. 1 premium brand in the country,” he said, adding that the TV business would remain a primary growth driver.

The company is also looking at introducing new technologies across all product categories, he said.