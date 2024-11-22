Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) (Culver Max Entertainment Private Ltd) has secured exclusive media rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on November 22.

The deal includes coverage of all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

In a press release, the ACC said that the partnership provides the financial resources necessary to drive development programmes across all member nations.

Jay Shah, President of the ACC, said, “The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programmes, infrastructure development and talent pathways, especially for associate nations. This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia.”

Gaurav Banerjee, SPNI’s MD and CEO, said, “We are delighted to bring these action-packed tournaments, which will also include India and Pakistan matches, to our viewers for the next 8 years. ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans.”

According to the ACC, the deal highlights the global demand for ACC Asia marks as the current media cycle increased over 70 per cent compared to the previous media rights cycle.

