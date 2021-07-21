SonyLIV to have 20 live streams from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

SonyLIV will livestream various events from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games starting July 23, the platform announced.

The multi-sport global event will comprise 33 sports and over 300 events. The games will see participation from legendary Olympians as well as debutants.

SonyLIV will have 20 live streams on the platform. The platform will stream the event in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Users can view over 12 hours of content on the platform between 4 am to 8 pm (IST). It will have a plethora of short and long format video content around the multi-sport event for viewers.

It will also have live exclusive videos under four sections for fans —‘India in Action’, ‘Athletes’, ‘Sports’, ‘Schedule and Medal tally’ and ‘Olympic 360’.

These sections will include videos of day-wise daily highlights, recaps of the sports, winning moments, athlete interviews, daily match analysis and specially curated India-specific videos from the event.

Users can also have exclusive access to archival videos from the Rio Games and other yesteryear Olympics.

It will also roll out the ‘New Legends are Coming’ campaign ahead of the games to highlight newcomers.

“The platform strives to recognise athletes who are set to create new benchmarks and break records this year,” it said.

Kick-starting with legendary athlete Carl Lewis, the campaign will be followed by videos of reputed Olympians of global fame like Nadia Comaneci amongst others.

Amogh Dusad, Head – Business Operations, Digital Business said, “We have curated dedicated sections within the app to ensure that fans of this multi-sporting event get to choose their own experience. Along with live streaming action, VODs would be published to highlight day-wise, sport-wise and athlete-wise key moments to ensure that fans do not miss any action.”

“And of course, we will have dedicated showcasing and updates on our Indian athletes at the tournament,” Dusad added.

The Indian contingent will be represented by more than 100 athletes

Users can view the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on SonyLIV between July 23 and August 8.

Response from advertisers

The platform has also gained interest from advertisers with the live streams.

Ranjana Mangla, Senior VP and Head of Ad Revenue, Sony LIV said, “As India enters its 100th year of participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we see a plethora of brands lending their support to the athletes making their way to Tokyo.”

“With the mega sporting event going live on SonyLIV, we are witnessing phenomenal responses from advertisers who want to reach out and engage better with their targeted audience,” Mangla further said.

“Many brands have shown support for our athletes through various creatives and campaigns and we are looking forward to a great event. Sports has always been a key driver for SonyLIV and with the streaming of this global sporting event, we strengthen our promise to reach out to a diverse audience,” Mangla added.