Specialty steel PLI scheme deadline extended to June 30

New Delhi, May 31 The Centre has extended the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel. The revised deadline is now June 30, 2022. This is third extension for the scheme.

Till now, only 10 applications have been received from players looking to invest under the ₹6,322-crore scheme which was launched in July last year.

Initially, March 29 was the last date; which was later extended till April 30 and again to May 31.

However, the latest extension has come without any modifications.

“...the undersigned is directed to convey... to further extend the last date for receipt of applications for the PLI scheme for specialty steel from 31.5.2022 to 30.6.2022. The application window will be kept open up to 30.6.2022,” according to a steel ministry notification.