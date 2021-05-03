SpiceXpress airlifts 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, has airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi. The airline has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks.

SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to transport the concentrators from Guangzhou. The aircraft landed in Delhi at 10 am today, it said in a statement.

SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi. These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.5-lakh tonne of cargo since March 25, 2020. The airline has transported a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12, 2021, it added.

SpiceJet operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Bombardier Q-400s and freighters and is the country’s largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the regional connectivity Scheme.