Sputnik V: Snowman Logistics in pact with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider, Snowman Logistics, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to deliver the Russian two-dose Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, across the country.
Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru and offer storage, order processing, shipper packing and secondary transportation from these locations.
“With this partnership with Dr Reddy’s, we aim to reach maximum institutions administering vaccines through our five high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses,” Sunil Nair, CEO, Snowman Logistics Ltd said in a release on Thursday.
The locations are strategically located to take care of the state distribution and the whole of the regional requirements. The temperature throughout will be maintained between -20 degrees Celsius and -25 degrees Celsius.
Snowman Logistics can readily store 650 million doses at any given time, increasing to 1.05 billion doses with short notice for Pan-India distribution.
The company can store at up to -80 degrees Celsius and provide real-time temperature monitoring to ensure the right conditions for vaccine distribution during the entire supply chain.
In addition, the company has a capex plan of roughly ₹425 crores for capacity expansion, with a focus on the Pharma and E-Commerce sector where the company has seen huge increases in demand since the onset of the pandemic, especially as there is a dearth of capacities in the organised sector.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's is the sole distributor and brand custodian of Sputnik V in India as part of an agreement it had entered into with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFID).
