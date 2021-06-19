Srei Equipment receives EoI from Arena for ₹2,000 crore investment

A day after it received term sheet expressing interest for an investment of around ₹2,200 crore from Makara Capital Partners Pte. Ltd, Singapore, Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL), on Saturday said that it has received another term sheet from Arena Investors LP (Arena), USA.

The term sheet received from Arena Investors LP (Arena) and its consortium and their affiliates is for an aggregate amount of ₹2,000 crore, the company said in a notification to stock exchanges on Saturday.

“The Strategic Coordination Committee, chaired by an independent director, will evaluate the said offer and make the recommendation to the Board of the company,” Srei said.

SEFL, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, had earlier in April this year received an expression of interest (EoI) for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V. It had also received expression of interest for up to $250 million (approx ₹1,865 crore) capital infusion from international private equity funds including US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners.