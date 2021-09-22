Srinivasan Services Trust releases book to commemorate 25 years of its journey

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company, on Wednesday announced the release of a book ‘A Silent Revolution-The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust’, to commemorate 25 years of its journey.

Published by HarperCollins India, the book is authored by Snigdha Parupudi and was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Managing Trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust.

‘A Silent Revolution- The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust’ introduces readers to SST’s journey of being an enabler of a transformational change in underserved rural communities.

The story shares inspiring examples of how SST has been consistently working towards enhancing the socio-economic status of the underprivileged in rural India. The book also chronicles the interventions of the Trust across six key pillars: economic development, environment, social and cultural development, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, helping improve the lives of rural communities.

“Twenty-five years ago, when we set up SST, we were not quite sure how our social work would shape up. We wanted to be enablers of sustainable development. This book is a testament to the dignity, prosperity and hope that Srinivasan Services Trust has created by working tirelessly with local communities,” Srinivasan said in a press release.