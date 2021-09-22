Srinivasan Services Trust releases book to commemorate 25 years of its journey

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and TVS Motor Company, on Wednesday announced the release of a book ‘A Silent Revolution-The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust’, to commemorate 25 years of its journey.
Published by HarperCollins India, the book is authored by Snigdha Parupudi and was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Managing Trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust.
‘A Silent Revolution- The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust’ introduces readers to SST’s journey of being an enabler of a transformational change in underserved rural communities.
The story shares inspiring examples of how SST has been consistently working towards enhancing the socio-economic status of the underprivileged in rural India. The book also chronicles the interventions of the Trust across six key pillars: economic development, environment, social and cultural development, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, helping improve the lives of rural communities.
“Twenty-five years ago, when we set up SST, we were not quite sure how our social work would shape up. We wanted to be enablers of sustainable development. This book is a testament to the dignity, prosperity and hope that Srinivasan Services Trust has created by working tirelessly with local communities,” Srinivasan said in a press release.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...