Companies

SSWL inks pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 30, 2021

These products will target automotive customers in India

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels has signed a pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars of various grades.

These products will target automotive customers in India, Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) said in a regulatory filing.

“SSWL has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Long Products for rolling of round bars of various grades for a period of 3 years. These products will target automotive customers in India,” it said.

Supplies to start in October

The supplies from the company’s Saraikela Plant, in Jharkhand, will start from October 2021, SSWL said.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products, is in the business of manufacturing high alloy steel, primarily for the auto sector and wire rope industry.

With one million tonne capacity, it is one of the largest specialty steel plants in India in the long product segment.

According to the filing, Tata Steel has a strategic equity stake in SSWL since 2008.

Published on August 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like