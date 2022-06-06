Starbucks is bullish about the Indian market

Post-covid Starbucks India has seen a multi-fold increase in revenues from delivery. Prior to covid, it generated over four per cent of its sales. It now generates over 14 per cent from delivery sales. According to a top official, Tata Starbucks Limited is bullish about the Indian market and is foraying into the vegan product category in India.

Tata Starbucks is a ten-year-old 50:50 joint venture company between Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks Corporation. It added 50 new cafes in the last financial year, taking its presence to 268 stores in 26 cities.

Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, said he is quite bullish about the opportunity. “India continues to remain one of the fastest-growing markets for Starbucks corporation. It is in the top-5 growth markets.”

Speaking about the post-covid growth, Dash said: “We have crossed our pre-covid numbers. Whether it is dine-in or delivery.”

He explained that despite markets opening up and the company’s expansion, the delivery numbers have not reduced. “What started as a covid-19 innovation has now become an important part of the strategy.”

According to Dash, there has been a multi-fold increase in the delivery segment. “Today, delivery accounts for 13-14, pre-covid, it was 4-5 per cent two years ago. I think the potential exists; it’s a huge number, however, I cannot share a target. ”

He explained that Starbucks India has innovated to overcome the hurdles of delivering coffee to people’s houses. “Coffee is not something people order at home. There is much more scope; it’s a journey and people have now seen that they can order coffee at home. ”

Vegan lineup

In another innovative approach, Tata Starbucks is announcing the introduction of an all-new vegan product lineup in India on June 5. This lineup was developed with Imagine Meats, a local plant-based food venture. This marks Tata Starbucks’ entry into the vegan product category in India.

Starbucks completed a decade in India. “We can surely say that Starbucks is an established brand in India and not only in the metros but other cities too. Over the years, we have engrained Starbucks in India and vice versa, where we have adapted to the Indian culture in our offerings, “he told BusinessLine.