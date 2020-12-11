Stempeutics to partner Educell for Covid-19 drug trials

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company working on stem-cell-based treatment and Slovenia-based Educell Ltd, which focusses on the development of cell therapy products, will tie up for the clinical trials of ‘Stempeucel’ for Covid-19 indications.
Stempeucel has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for the treatment of CLI due to Buerger’s Disease and Atherosclerotic Peripheral Arterial Disease. Stempeutics is now planning, with Educell, to initiate clinical trials of the drug for Covid-19 related infections in India and Eastern Europe. Stempeutics is part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, which runs hospitals and medical colleges.
Stempeutics and Educell are buoyed by the recent agreement signed by Novartis and Mesoblast for the development, manufacture and commercialisation of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC).
“The recent agreement of the pharma majors gives us confidence, especially for us at Stempeutics, as we are working on developing cell therapy-based products,” Manohar BN, MD & CEO of the company told BusinessLine.
The company came across Educell through the consortium of stem cell companies that joined to conduct trials in Europe using MSCs. “We thought we should join this global effort. Here we are going to supply clinical-grade MSCs manufactured in our Manipal GMP facility, which is approved by the DCGI,” he said.
Manohar said Stempucel can be used on patients who have tested positive for Covid-19. “However, initial-stage patients may get relief by symptomatic treatment. As the patient load is too much, and access to MSC treatment is going to be limited, it would be advisable to use it in advanced-stage patients like those with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), who are on ventilator support.”
“We are signing an agreement later this month with Educell and will also partner with them to take our Stempeucel for clinical trials. The partnership will be for the Covid-19 related infections. Will see what can be done in India and also in Europe by Educell,” Manohar said.
“Stempeutics has also approached Educell to fund part of the trial in India along with the trials in Eastern Europe. If it works out, Educell will monitor in Eastern Europe and while we will monitor trials in India,” he added.
The partnership is set to begin later this month, and so far around $5,00,000 has been raised to initiate the clinical trials. “We have shipped our drugs to Slovenia and they are to conduct quality checks... So far, they have expressed satisfaction with our product quality,” said Manohar.
The quality check on Stempeutics’ facility was done in June and Educell studied the company’s documentations of good manufacturing practices and the various approvals it has received. “We shared all the documentation, and now based on all these parameters both the companies are partnering to initiate clinical trials,” he said.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...