Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar quits

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar has quit the company citing personal reasons.

“Yes, purely due to personal reasons I have decided to move on,” Kumar told BusinessLine when asked for his decision.

Kumar joined the company two years ago to replace P Ramnath, who was with the company for nearly 10 years.

Kumar’s quitting the company comes at a time when the plant at Thoothukudi has been producing oxygen in full swing to help Tamil Nadu meet the oxygen shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I will be around for some time till a new person joins,” Kumar added.