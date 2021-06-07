Companies

Sterlite Copper’s medical oxygen dispatches cross 500 mt mark

Chennai | Updated on June 07, 2021

The company has two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of over 1,000 tonnes

The oxygen has been sent to 16 districts across TN

Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi has dispatched 500 mt of medical oxygen since the plant started production on May 19.

On Monday, the plant achieved the milestone of dispatching 542.92 mt of medical-grade liquid oxygen, in addition to 265 oxygen gas cylinders.

“We are humbled to have provided this critical resource to over 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and are focused on ramping up our facilities to aid those in need,” said a company statement.

Among the districts which have received medical-grade oxygen are Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tanjavur, Sivagangai, Namakkal, Kanyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Salem and Dindigul, the statement said.

