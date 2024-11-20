Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has completed the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project, which will transport power to South Goa.
“The project has been implemented through its Special Purpose Vehicle Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project Ltd (GTTPL),” Sterlite Power said in a statement.
The project brings Goa's first 400 kV Gas-Insulated Substation (GIS) at Dharbandora live, providing a high-quality power supply that reaches South Goa at 400 kV for the first time, the company said.
Arun Sharma, CEO, Infrastructure Business, Sterlite Power, said, "The project is a crucial step forward in strengthening Goa's power infrastructure. By addressing key gaps and bringing advanced technology like the GIS substation to the state, we are ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for the people and businesses of Goa."
Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider.
