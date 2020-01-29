Sterlite Power elevates Arun Sharma as COO

Sterlite Power, has elevated Arun Sharma as Chief Operating Officer of its Infrastructure Business.

Sharma who has been with Sterlite Power since 2018 was heading the Master System Integration business at Solution Business Unit. The reason for his elevation has to do with his expertise in the power sector with experience across nuclear, coal-based thermal projects and large capacity combined cycle power projects, the company said.

Sterlite Power is a global developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,315 circuit kms and 23,885 MVA in India and Brazil.

In his previous roles, Arun has worked with Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Enron India, KazStroy Service and Punj Lloyd.