STPI facilitates Kerala’s IT industry to position itself in global platforms

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Kerala has emerged as a progressive software exporter in the country, thanks to the efforts of Software Technology Park of India’s Thiruvananthapuram Directorate in supporting and facilitating the State’s IT industry on global platforms.
The IT/ITE’s exports from 200 plus units registered under STPI-T have witnessed a phenomenal growth of ₹3620 crore in FY2019-20 against the modest figure of Rs270 crore in FY 2004-05.
Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI said, “STPI is spearheading the vision of the government in transforming India as a software product nation worth $80-90 billion by 2025. “STPI is nurturing the largest technology startup ecosystem and is establishing 25 Centers of Excellences in emerging technologies, of which 13 CoEs have already been launched. It also has launched Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), a futuristic technology incubation scheme, in 12 smaller cities pan-India.”
Rai, who contributed to repositioning STPI with a focus on innovation and dispersal of industry beyond metros, said Kerala’s IT industry has witnessed phenomenal growth in past decades and it will have a definite opportunity to contribute to transforming India as a software product nation.
K Ganesh Nayak , Director of STPI-Thiruvananthapuram said various services offered by these registered units such as statutory services, technology services, project management & consultancy, incubation services, BPO promotion schemes both for software and electronic hardware companies have contributed to the stellar performance of the sector.
The provisioning of a single point contact services for member units under the 100 per cent export-oriented schemes has enabled them to carry out exports at a pace commensurate with international practices, he said.
Business and technology incubation stimulates the growth of startups. STPI-T will be offering ultra-modern office facilities to small units and entrepreneurs. Plug-n-Play facilities for startups enable a short gestation period. This has encouraged many entrepreneurs to start their own operations and grow in a competitive environment.
STPI-T is setting up a 40,000 sq ft ultra-modern self-contained IT building in Technopark Campus which will house a 200-seater plug-n-play incubation facility along with a mini data centre, well-equipped meeting rooms etc. Constructions are also underway to have a similar facility in Kochi to have one lakh sq ft space in two phases for the benefit of IT/ITeS Start-ups, he said.
STPI is the nodal agency for the implementation of the India BPO Promotion Scheme and North East BPO Promotion scheme under the Digital India initiative to provide job opportunities for the local youth of smaller and mofussil towns. The Thiruvananthapuram unit could effectively promote the IBPS scheme as 3 BPO companies are operational with 400 seats, the director added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...