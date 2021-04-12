STPI facilitates Kerala’s IT industry to position itself in global platforms

Kerala has emerged as a progressive software exporter in the country, thanks to the efforts of Software Technology Park of India’s Thiruvananthapuram Directorate in supporting and facilitating the State’s IT industry on global platforms.

The IT/ITE’s exports from 200 plus units registered under STPI-T have witnessed a phenomenal growth of ₹3620 crore in FY2019-20 against the modest figure of Rs270 crore in FY 2004-05.

Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI said, “STPI is spearheading the vision of the government in transforming India as a software product nation worth $80-90 billion by 2025. “STPI is nurturing the largest technology startup ecosystem and is establishing 25 Centers of Excellences in emerging technologies, of which 13 CoEs have already been launched. It also has launched Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), a futuristic technology incubation scheme, in 12 smaller cities pan-India.”

Rai, who contributed to repositioning STPI with a focus on innovation and dispersal of industry beyond metros, said Kerala’s IT industry has witnessed phenomenal growth in past decades and it will have a definite opportunity to contribute to transforming India as a software product nation.

K Ganesh Nayak , Director of STPI-Thiruvananthapuram said various services offered by these registered units such as statutory services, technology services, project management & consultancy, incubation services, BPO promotion schemes both for software and electronic hardware companies have contributed to the stellar performance of the sector.

The provisioning of a single point contact services for member units under the 100 per cent export-oriented schemes has enabled them to carry out exports at a pace commensurate with international practices, he said.

Business and technology incubation stimulates the growth of startups. STPI-T will be offering ultra-modern office facilities to small units and entrepreneurs. Plug-n-Play facilities for startups enable a short gestation period. This has encouraged many entrepreneurs to start their own operations and grow in a competitive environment.

STPI-T is setting up a 40,000 sq ft ultra-modern self-contained IT building in Technopark Campus which will house a 200-seater plug-n-play incubation facility along with a mini data centre, well-equipped meeting rooms etc. Constructions are also underway to have a similar facility in Kochi to have one lakh sq ft space in two phases for the benefit of IT/ITeS Start-ups, he said.

STPI is the nodal agency for the implementation of the India BPO Promotion Scheme and North East BPO Promotion scheme under the Digital India initiative to provide job opportunities for the local youth of smaller and mofussil towns. The Thiruvananthapuram unit could effectively promote the IBPS scheme as 3 BPO companies are operational with 400 seats, the director added.