Strides accelerates R&D spend to beef up its drug portfolio

Strides Pharma Science plans to launch 10 new products by the end of this fiscal as it continues to accelerate its spend on R&D to beef up its product portfolio.

In an analyst call, Dr R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, Strides Pharma Sciences, said the pharma major has so far spent ₹ 53 crore during the fiscal. It launched eight new products during Q2 and has plans to launch 10 more by the end of this fiscal.

“We have filed eight products in first-half (H1) and we are going to file another 10-plus products in the other regulated markets. Now all of these are coming in through maximisation of the portfolio that we have with the IP from the other regulated markets.” “In line with our previous commentary, Strides’ regulated market strategy is playing out to plan. Over the years, we have successfully built a diversified regulated market business,” he added.

The company’s overall regulated markets showed a 15 per cent growth in the H1 of fiscal 2020-21 at ₹ 1,277.70 crore as against H1 of FY 2019-20 and 20 per cent growth versus H2 of FY20. “We expect to deliver sustainable growth as we unfold a large pipeline of products with market fungibility across our business,” explained Ananthanarayanan.

R&D focus

Talking about the company’s continued progress on portfolio maximisation, he said: “As I said, our R&D focus on filings in the other regulated markets is on an increased level, number one. Number two, we have picked up the filing momentum as I indicated in my commentary just now, we have already filed eight products in H1 and we are going to file another 10-plus products in the other regulated markets. Now all of these are coming in through maximisation of the portfolio that we have with the IP from the Australia market.”

He further said: “We have significant leeway to do on filings in the other reg market. So there is still a lot of headroom for filing. We will continue to focus on increasing our filings for the other reg market. If you recollect our commentary in the past, we said that the investment that we needed to do to file for the US, we are almost coming towards the end of that investment cycle, and all the investments in the R&D are oriented towards the other reg market.”