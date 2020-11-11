Strides accelerates R&D spend to beef up its drug portfolio

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Strides Pharma Science plans to launch 10 new products by the end of this fiscal as it continues to accelerate its spend on R&D to beef up its product portfolio.
In an analyst call, Dr R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, Strides Pharma Sciences, said the pharma major has so far spent ₹ 53 crore during the fiscal. It launched eight new products during Q2 and has plans to launch 10 more by the end of this fiscal.
“We have filed eight products in first-half (H1) and we are going to file another 10-plus products in the other regulated markets. Now all of these are coming in through maximisation of the portfolio that we have with the IP from the other regulated markets.” “In line with our previous commentary, Strides’ regulated market strategy is playing out to plan. Over the years, we have successfully built a diversified regulated market business,” he added.
The company’s overall regulated markets showed a 15 per cent growth in the H1 of fiscal 2020-21 at ₹ 1,277.70 crore as against H1 of FY 2019-20 and 20 per cent growth versus H2 of FY20. “We expect to deliver sustainable growth as we unfold a large pipeline of products with market fungibility across our business,” explained Ananthanarayanan.
Talking about the company’s continued progress on portfolio maximisation, he said: “As I said, our R&D focus on filings in the other regulated markets is on an increased level, number one. Number two, we have picked up the filing momentum as I indicated in my commentary just now, we have already filed eight products in H1 and we are going to file another 10-plus products in the other regulated markets. Now all of these are coming in through maximisation of the portfolio that we have with the IP from the Australia market.”
He further said: “We have significant leeway to do on filings in the other reg market. So there is still a lot of headroom for filing. We will continue to focus on increasing our filings for the other reg market. If you recollect our commentary in the past, we said that the investment that we needed to do to file for the US, we are almost coming towards the end of that investment cycle, and all the investments in the R&D are oriented towards the other reg market.”
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...