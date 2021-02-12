Strides Pharma gains 3 per cent on FDA approval for Prednisone Tablets

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The shares of Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) gained 3 per cent during the afternoon trade on Friday after the company announced that it had received approval for Prednisone Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
At 1:13 pm, Strides Pharma was trading at ₹895.40 on the BSE, up ₹29.60 or 3.42 per cent.
It hit an intraday high of ₹902.25 and an intraday low of ₹868.45. It opened at ₹873.25 as against the previous close of ₹865.80.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹895.00, up ₹28.75 or 3.32 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹902.00 and an intraday low of ₹866.30.
The company on Friday announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, had received approval for Prednisone Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg from the USFDA.
“The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Deltasone Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co. (Pharmacia). According to IQVIA MAT December 2020 data, the US market for Prednisone Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg is approximately US$ 60 Mn,” the company said in an official release.
The company will manufacture the product at its facility at Bengaluru and it will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market. The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 98 ANDAs have been approved and 29 are pending approval.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...