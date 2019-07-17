Strides Pharma tried to shred quality control documents, says USFDA

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised doubts about Strides Pharma Sciences Ltd's quality-control practices after finding adulteration and evidence of “uncontrolled shredding of documents” at one of its plants.
The FDA found “significant violations” of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations at Strides Pharma's plant in Puducherry , the drug regulator said in a warning letter that was made public on Tuesday.
Shares of the Bangalore-based company, which fell as much as 8% to a near one-year low earlier on Wednesday, were trading down 2.9% at 1.45 pm.
Last month, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd was warned by the FDA for ignoring impurities in an active ingredient it produced. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo recalled contaminated valsartan in January and in March.
Also read: USFDA issues warning letter to Aurobindo Pharma
The destruction of quality-control paperwork by Strides and a lack of adequate documentation that its medicines are safe ”raise questions about the effectiveness” of Strides's quality unit “and the integrity and accuracy” of its data, said Francis Godwin, director of the FDA's Office of Manufacturing Quality, in the letter.
The regulator said an investigator found a binder containing CGMP records, including batch records for U.S. drug products, discarded with other records in a 55-gallon drum in Stride's scrap yard.
“CGMP documents in the binder were dated as recently as January 21, 2019: seven days before our inspection. Your quality unit did not review or check these documents prior to disposal,” Godwin said in the letter, addressed to Strides Chief Executive Officer Arun Kumar.
On July 2, Strides shares slumped after it said it received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA, it did not disclose the content of the letter at that time.
A Strides spokesman said on Wednesday the company won't be making any further comments.
Strides bought a unit of Vivimed Labs Ltd in January. Vivimed manufactures losartan, a drug that is part of a wider recall in the United States.
The FDA's warning letter dated July 1 comes months after several Indian drugmakers including Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd were named in a U.S. lawsuit against Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd accusing it of conspiring to inflate drug prices and stifle competition for generic drugs.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...