Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has acquired 100 per cent shares of Libra Merger Ltd, a company incorporated in Israel.

This is Sun’s second buy in Israel, after Taro Pharma, a high-profile acquisition for the Indian drugmaker. Sun said the Libra acquisition was to facilitate consolidation of business in Israel.

Libra Merger was incorporated on 18th July 2023 in Israel, with its registered office in Tel Aviv. The cost of acquisition was NIS 10, the company said.

