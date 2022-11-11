Sun Tv Network on Friday posted a flat growth in standalone net profit for the second quarter at ₹400 crore. The South-based broadcaster posted a net profit of ₹393.32 crore for the same quarter previous fiscal. Its standalone net profit in the first quarter stood at ₹492 crore. Standalone revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, declined by 4 per cent to ₹796.43 crore (₹828.67 crore) during Q2FY23. Consolidated profit after tax grew by three per cent to ₹407 crore (₹395 crore). The company declared a dividend of ₹3.75 per share.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit