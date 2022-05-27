hamburger

Sun TV Q4 profit declines 16% to ₹410 crore

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: May 27, 2022
For the full year, the company’s consolidated net profit grew by 8 per cent to ₹1,642 crore 

For the full year, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 8 per cent to ₹1,642 crore  | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Advertisement revenues for the full year was up 30.84 per cent to ₹1,301 crore

Sun TV Network on Friday posted 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY22 at ₹410 crore. The south India-based broadcaster posted ₹488 crore in net profit for the same quarter in FY21.

The company’s consolidated total income grew by 4 per cent y-o-y to ₹913 crore (₹880 crore) during the January-March quarter. For the full year, the company’s consolidated net profit grew by 8 per cent to ₹1,642 crore (₹1,525 crore). 

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit grew by 8 per cent to ₹1,645 crore (₹1,520 crore) in FY22 while the standalone revenue from operations grew over 12 per cent to ₹3,505 crore (₹3,117 crore) during this period. Advertisement revenues for the full year was up 30.84 per cent to ₹1,301 crore.

Published on May 27, 2022
Sun TV Network Ltd
Quarterly Results
QUARTERLY RESULTS
