Sundaram-Clayton to shut factory in Chennai for 2 days

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), a TVS Group Company and a manufacturer of aluminium die-cast products, has announced a closure of its factory in Chennai for two days as an unprecedented slowdown in the automobile sector prompt ancillary units to cut production in their factories.

SCL has declared August 16 and 17, 2019 as non-working days for its Padi factory. This is due to a business slowdown across sectors, according to a statement. A few days ago, Lucas-TVS, a manufacturer of auto electrical parts, announced two non-working days (during August 16-17) at its Padi unit in view of the slowdown in the vehicle sector.

The TVS Group company said it's examining the current situation for further decisions.