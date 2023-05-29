Sunshine Capital reported net loss of ₹2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, against the profit incurred in the same period a year earlier. Net profit for Q4FY22 was ₹2.7 crore. Total income fell to ₹2.56 crore from ₹3.25 crore.

Net profit for FY23 is ₹1.78 crore as against a net loss of ₹7.1 crore in FY22. Total income grew to ₹7.71 crore from ₹7.61 crore.

Sunshine Capital Limited of India provides investment management services. The company invests in shares, securities, loans, advances, and commodities. Sunshine Capital conducts its business in India.