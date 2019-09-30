Supply of BS VI grade fuel begins across NCR

Bharat Stage VI grade fuels will be supplied in seven districts of Haryana from Tuesday (October 1). With this, the entire National Capital Region is being now served with BS VI fuels, ahead of schedule.

An IndianOil statement said that the new districts include Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat. The retail outlets of public sector oil marketing companies in these districts have an average monthly volume of around 6.50 lakh metric tonnes with 13 Oil bulk locations converted from BS IV to BS VI specifications.

From April 1, 2019, four districts of Rajasthan (Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli & Dhaulpur) along with eight districts of Uttar Pradesh (Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshar & Shamli) and Agra City implemented BS VI fuel rollout.

IndianOil’s Panipat and Mathura Refineries have been providing BS-VI grades of MS & HSD for meeting the above BS-VI requirement of NCT & NCR much ahead of the scheduled target of March 1, 2020, the statement added.