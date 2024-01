Surya Roshni Ltd has bagged a ₹52.96-crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The contract pertains to the supply of 3 LPE Coated Line Pipes for City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Surya Roshni stock inched up by 0.63 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹806.50 as of 2:55 pm. Hindustan Petroleum stock rose by 2.90 per cent on the BSE, traded at ₹467.90.