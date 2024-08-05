Suven Life Sciences posted a consolidated net loss of ₹28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The loss for the quarter widened year on year as the Hyderabad-based company posted a net loss of ₹24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s scrip was locked in lower circuit of 5 per cent at ₹135.25 on the BSE on Monday.

Consolidated net sales declined 73.4 per cent year on year to ₹1.01 crore in the quarter under review.

Ongoing study

According to the company, the phase 3 study for Agitation and Aggression in Alzheimer’s type dementias in North America and Europe was in the pipeline; enrolling patients in the US and European sites was ongoing and it was expecting completion of the study by mid-2026.

For the phase 2 of the open label study for Moderate to Severe Major Depressive Disorder in the US, the company has completed enrolment and said that it was expecting study outcome by September. The phase-2 open label exploratory study for the treatment of Dementia associated with Major Depressive Disorder was to be initiated in Q4-2024, the company said in a release.