One of the first movers in renewable energy in India, Tulsi Tanti has passed away. He was 64.

“With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti , the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited (the “Company”), on 1st October 2022. Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day,” Suzlon said in a statement.

It added, “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company.”

Tanti was born on February 2, 1958 in Rajkot in Gujarat to Ranchhodbhai and Rambhaben. He had studied Commerce and Mechanical Engineering. He has two children, elder son Pranav, and younger daughter Nidhi.

Spearheading wind energy

Tulsi Tanti started his career with his textile business, Sulzer Synthetics P Ltd in Surat, Gujarat. But he found the business rough due to unavailability of power. In 1990, he invested in two Vestas wind turbines and realised their huge potential. In 1995, he formed and exited the textile business.

He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.

Instituting a new business model, he conceptualised the end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to ‘Go Green’ and thus emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses. However, the business suffered over the last few years.

The Pune-based firm, whose net worth became negative, has had to deal with climbing debt and bad business environment.