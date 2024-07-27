Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) has concluded a three-party MoU for the basic agreement between Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzuki in India, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and Banas Dairy to set up the fifth biogas production plant in Gujarat as well as to promote rural mobility service utilizing biogas.

MoU conclusion ceremony was held Friday at the Banas Dairy Sanadar Plant in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, in the presence of Banas Dairy’s Chairman Shankar Chaudhary, NDDB’s Chairman Meenesh Shah, and Suzuki’s President Toshihiro Suzuki. Approximately 2,500 dairy farmers from the nearby farms also came to the ceremony, stated an official release here.

The three parties are working toward setting up four biogas production plants in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. The basic agreement was concluded to setup the fifth biogas production plant at Tharad in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

The rural mobility service aims to provide opportunities for clean and affordable transportation to citizens in rural areas by utilizing biogas fuel for Maruti Suzuki’s CNG vehicles. The service will initially start within the Banaskantha district. “By cooperating with Banas Dairy and NDDB, we will start two new businesses: biogas production plant and rural mobility service. Each member of the three parties will give out ideas to create a new model of lifestyle and contribute to the development of Banaskantha district,” Suzuki stated.