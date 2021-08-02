Suzuki Motor giving priority to develop technologies suitable for India: RC Bhargava

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday said Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan is giving priority to the development of technologies suitable for the Indian market.
Research and development (R&D) efforts are being accelerated and the company would be fully involved in this work. Suzuki’s alliance with Toyota in Japan would prove very valuable for this effort, it said in its annual integrated report for the financial year 2020-21.
Maruti Suzuki reports 50% rise in July sales at 1,62,462 units
Meanwhile, the company also said its performance in the next three quarters largely depends on how effectively all citizens follow the government’s advice to get vaccinated and observe safety protocols.
"If we can avert the third wave, or substantially reduce its effect, and there are no further waves, economic activities and sale of cars can improve significantly over what was achieved last year," RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, said.
"In March 2021 we were quite optimistic about the outlook for fiscal year (FY) 2021-22. The suddenness and ferocity of the second wave of the pandemic was a surprise to all, and led to lockdowns and restrictions in most parts of the country. The first quarter sales were limited at 3,53,600 units," he said.
On electrification and various green technologies, Bhargava added, “….I have no doubt that the large resources that are now being deployed for technology development will lead to lowering the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) and reducing dependence on Lithium, procurement of which poses some strategic issues of national importance."
The time frame for all of this to happen is not certain but meanwhile the country do need to reduce import of oil and harmful emissions.
"Fortunately, in our market conditions the use of CNG, particularly for small cars, has proved very acceptable to customers. The government has recognised the importance of CNG as a fuel for cars and is making concerted efforts to build the infrastructure to make CNG available in most parts of the country," he said.
Maruti Suzuki announces price hike by ₹15,000 on Swift, CNG vehicles
He said MSIL will also seek to improve the technology for CNG cars. Hybrid technology also leads to a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions and is another area for our engineers to work.
"Thus, these two technologies, coupled with biofuels, gives the country a means of moving towards the final goal of net zero emission. The use of hydrogen is also an interesting alternative and should be considered specially to reduce dependence on importing Lithium…” he added.
Addressing shareholders through this report, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, MSIL, said, “The company is strongly committed to reducing carbon footprint and has been working consciously for many years, irrespective of regulatory requirements. As measured by the CAFÉ regulation, the company’s fleet has the least CO2 emission per vehicle among all car manufacturers in India."
The company is following a philosophy of reducing carbon footprint with every new model introduction. For further reduction in CO2 emissions, MSIL is adopting a mix of powertrain technologies based on electrification and CNG, he added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...