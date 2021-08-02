Suzuki Motor giving priority to develop technologies suitable for India: RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday said Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan is giving priority to the development of technologies suitable for the Indian market.

Research and development (R&D) efforts are being accelerated and the company would be fully involved in this work. Suzuki’s alliance with Toyota in Japan would prove very valuable for this effort, it said in its annual integrated report for the financial year 2020-21.

Outlook and third wave

Meanwhile, the company also said its performance in the next three quarters largely depends on how effectively all citizens follow the government’s advice to get vaccinated and observe safety protocols.

"If we can avert the third wave, or substantially reduce its effect, and there are no further waves, economic activities and sale of cars can improve significantly over what was achieved last year," RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL, said.

"In March 2021 we were quite optimistic about the outlook for fiscal year (FY) 2021-22. The suddenness and ferocity of the second wave of the pandemic was a surprise to all, and led to lockdowns and restrictions in most parts of the country. The first quarter sales were limited at 3,53,600 units," he said.

Green Technologies

On electrification and various green technologies, Bhargava added, “….I have no doubt that the large resources that are now being deployed for technology development will lead to lowering the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) and reducing dependence on Lithium, procurement of which poses some strategic issues of national importance."

The time frame for all of this to happen is not certain but meanwhile the country do need to reduce import of oil and harmful emissions.

"Fortunately, in our market conditions the use of CNG, particularly for small cars, has proved very acceptable to customers. The government has recognised the importance of CNG as a fuel for cars and is making concerted efforts to build the infrastructure to make CNG available in most parts of the country," he said.

He said MSIL will also seek to improve the technology for CNG cars. Hybrid technology also leads to a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions and is another area for our engineers to work.

"Thus, these two technologies, coupled with biofuels, gives the country a means of moving towards the final goal of net zero emission. The use of hydrogen is also an interesting alternative and should be considered specially to reduce dependence on importing Lithium…” he added.

Addressing shareholders through this report, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, MSIL, said, “The company is strongly committed to reducing carbon footprint and has been working consciously for many years, irrespective of regulatory requirements. As measured by the CAFÉ regulation, the company’s fleet has the least CO2 emission per vehicle among all car manufacturers in India."

The company is following a philosophy of reducing carbon footprint with every new model introduction. For further reduction in CO2 emissions, MSIL is adopting a mix of powertrain technologies based on electrification and CNG, he added.