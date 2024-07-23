Swiggy, a leading on-demand convenience platform, announced that Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Product at Swiggy Instamart.

Kurnala joins from Reliance Retail, where he served as the Chief Product Officer for JioMart, overseeing Product, Program, Design, Analytics, and Marketplace trust functions.

Mayank Rajvaidya joined as the Vice President (VP) of Fruits & Vegetables, Swiggy Instamart. With nearly 20 years of experience in category management and operations, Mayank previously led Amazon’s Consumables Private Brands in India. According to the company, he was instrumental in launching and expanding Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities.

Manu Sasidharan joins Swiggy Instamart as Associate Vice President (AVP) of the FMCG Category, bringing over 12 years of experience, predominantly in the e-commerce sector. Previously with Flipkart and Cleartrip, Manu was responsible for business development, setting up businesses, PnL management and customer demand management.

Separately, Kumar Rahul, the new AVP of Business Development has joined Lynk by Swiggy. He has over 14 years of experience in digital transformation, marketing, and e-commerce, having worked with companies like Google, Disney+Hotstar, and Flipkart.

The IPO-bound start-up recently saw the exit of a few key leaders, including Karan Arora, Swiggy Instamart’s vice president and head of supply chain management (SCM). Other VPs and SVPs who departed from the company over the past year include Karthik Gurumurthy, SVP and head of Swiggy Instamart; Dale Vaz - CTO; Anuj Rathi, SVP - central revenue and growth; Ashish Lingamneni, VP - marketing; and Dineout co-founder Vivek Kapoor.