Swiggy rolls out new benefits under its membership plan

Swiggy has included three new benefits to its Swiggy One membership plan. The membership provides users unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from all restaurants within a radius of 10 km and for orders above ₹149, Swiggy announced.

Members could now save more with exclusive Swiggy Instamart offers across 1,000+ products, including daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, and cleaning essentials.

Subscription offers

Earlier, the on-demand delivery platform provided unlimited free deliveries from select restaurants, and the minimum order value was ₹199. All existing members will also have access to new benefits, Swiggy said in a statement. The company offers a 15-30 day trial membership plan at ₹49, while the annual subscription to Swiggy One is priced at ₹899.

Swiggy One, launched in 2021, is available in around 100 cities across the country, the company said. “We have expanded Swiggy One to now offer unlimited free delivery from all restaurants and enhance savings on Swiggy Instamart. As we grow our offerings, we will continue to bring the best of Swiggy to make Swiggy One a game-changer in offering unparalleled convenience,” said Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy.