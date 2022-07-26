hamburger

Companies

Symphony Q1 net at ₹29 crore on strong domestic sales

BL Ahmedabad Bureau | July 26 | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022

Company declares interim dividend of ₹2 per share for FY23

Air cooler-maker Symphony on Tuesday posted consolidated net profit of ₹29 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹6 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenues from operations stood at ₹329 crore as against ₹230 crore in the same quarter last year, indicating a growth of 43 per cent year-on-year.

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a first interim dividend of ₹2 per share or 100 per cent of the equity share having face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal 2022-23. “The said interim dividend shall be payable to the shareholders on or before August 20, 2022,” a statement said.

Dip in global revenue

In overall revenues, the Company's domestic revenues grew by 119 per cent to ₹188 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The Company’s global revenues stood at ₹141 crore as against ₹144 crore, indicating a marginal dip of about 2 per cent.

On Tuesday, Symphony also informed that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of the remaining 5 per cent stake or 920,000 ordinary shares of Symphony AUPty Limited, Australia, a subsidiary of the Company for a pre decided consideration of ₹4.58 crore. The Australian subsidiary was incorporated as an SPV in June 2018 for the purpose of acquisition of Climate Technologies (CTPL), Australia.

Symphony shares gained 3.42 per cent to close at ₹960.10 on BSE Tuesday.

Published on July 26, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you