Companies

Synergies launches Magic Black, a black chrome plated wheels made in its Vizag facility

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Aluminium alloy wheel maker Synergies Castings Limited has launched Black Chrome Plated wheels, Magic Black, manufactured at its Visakhapatnam plant.

These wheels are based on new technology that combines the best of traditional electroplating and new age requirement for environmentally safe and compliant ‘black’ colour.

The copper-nickel-special-chrome plating process ensures better corrosion and protects the metal from chemical damage and wear.

Synergies president Shekhar Movva said: “...This is based on more than two years of research and development of several processes, creation of new rinses...”

Synergies has been supplying alloy wheels to leading OEMs in India and abroad for over 17 years now. Its wheels have adorned several iconic vehicles such as the Hummer, Escalade, and Jeep.

Published on January 28, 2020
Visakhapatnam
heavy engineering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ather Energy launches Ather 450X EV at ₹99,000; to raise fresh funds