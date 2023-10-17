Syngene International, a leading contract research organisation, saw its net profit grow 14 per cent y-o-y to ₹117 crore in the quarter ended September.

In the same quarter last year, it posted a PAT of ₹102 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit improved 20 per cent.

The company’s revenue from operations for Q2FY24 improved by 18.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹910 crore compared to ₹768 crore in Q2FY23. On a sequential basis, its revenues from operations improved by 11 per cent.

Its reported EBITDA stood at ₹276 crore compared to ₹232 crore, an increase of 19 per cent. However, during this quarter, its reported EBITDA margin remained the same at 29.6 per cent.

Strong fundamentals

Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International Limited, said, “Long-term sector fundamentals remain strong, and we expect continued growth, but at a lower level in the second half of the year. This short-term slowing in the US biotech segment is reflected in our latest outlook. Overall, we reported a strong first half of the year, and we are pleased with the good progress made on our strategic priorities in both our research services and our development and manufacturing divisions.”

In development services, the company added a new non-GMP capability center to meet market demand. In manufacturing, it made progress on its long-term biologics partnership with Zoetis and commissioned a digitally-enabled quality control laboratory to support our growing biologics operations. The acquisition of a multi-modal facility from Stelis Biopharma Ltd., announced last quarter, is progressing, he added.

On Tuesday, the closing price of Syngene International stock was ₹776.55, compared to the previous day’s closing price of ₹777.05.