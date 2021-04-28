Syngene’s Q4 profits up 15% at ₹138 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Growth in discovery and manufacturing services has boosted Syngene International’s profits. The company, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2020-21, on a consolidated basis, has posted 15 per cent higher profits (after tax before exceptional item) at ₹138 crore as against ₹120 crore posted last year.
The company’s revenue is also higher by 13 per cent to ₹659 crore as against ₹584 crore in the same period last year.
Owing to the uncertainty created by the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 in India, the Board of Directors has deemed it prudent not to declare a dividend for the financial year 2020-21 in order to prioritise cash and maintain liquidity. As the business environment evolves over the coming months, the Board will review the dividend payable for FY 2021-22, according to the company.
Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb
Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International Ltd, said, “Syngene’s fourth quarter revenue reflects steady growth from discovery services, manufacturing services and the dedicated centres through the year.”
“The highlight of the quarter was the extension of our long-standing partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) until 2030. This renewal underlines the value we deliver as BMS’s largest R&D hub outside the US. Under the new agreement, we will increase the number of scientists working on BMS projects and expand our scope of work to cover new areas of science,” he added.
Syngene posts 11% rise in Q3 profits at ₹102 crore
Prudent management and the resilience of its workforce have enabled it to navigate a challenging year to deliver a solid performance, the company said. “The pandemic will continue to be a factor in the coming year and we have taken this into account as we plan for continued growth in the next 12 months,” said Hunt.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...