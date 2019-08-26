TAFE Ltd appoints Sandeep Sinha as CEO

Tractor-maker TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment) Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Sandeep Sinha as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Prior to this, Sinha was serving Cummins India as its managing director and has successfully led the business and operation functions in the Asia region.

Commenting on the appointment of Sinha, TAFE chairman Mallika Srinivasan said, “Sinha’s rich and relevant experience, in addition to the alignment of values, will bring strong and insightful leadership to our team’s journey“.

The city-based company also said it has elevated S Chandramohan as Group President (Finance and Investment Strategy) T R Kesavan as Group President (Corporate Relations and Alliances).

Chandramohan was earlier serving TAFE Ltd as President and Group CFO while Kesavan was president and chief operating officer-Product Strategy, Corporate Relations, Sales and Marketing.

TAFE manufactures a range of tractors in the sub-100 hp segment in air-cooled and water-cooled platforms and markets under Massey Ferguson, TAFE, Eicher. It recently acquired Serbian tractor and agricultural equipment brand IMT, the release added.