TajGVK Hotels posts ₹21-crore loss in Q1

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd has posted a loss of ₹21.18 crore on a consolidated basis for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of ₹5.90 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
An associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The company revenue was down 95.5 per cent for the first quarter at ₹3.25 crore as against ₹72.18 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.
GVK Reddy, Chairman of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd, said: “The global pandemic of Covid-19 and the nation-wide lockdown has had an adverse impact on the performance. With initiatives like Hospitality @ Home and by hosting small wedding events in Unlock- Phase 1, we have been able to generate some revenue. The company has also implemented various cost optimization initiatives, to manage available funds judiciously.”
Greenwoods Palaces & Resorts Private Limited – a JV company which operates Taj Santacruz — reported an income of ₹6.96 crore against the previous year of ₹32.24 crore
All the properties took part in the Vande Bharat Mission, Taj Deccan hosted some wedding functions in June and Taj Deccan and Taj Krishna offered takeaway meals under IHCL’s Hospitality @Home initiative. Taj Santacruz reached out to assist the medial fraternity and provided them accommodation as well as offered rooms to repatriation guests under the Vande Bharat Mission.
The hospitality sector is one of the most affected sectors by this global pandemic, due to which business has seen an all-time low with recovery being rather slow. With the nationwide lockdown starting March 22, the hotel occupancies were severely impacted. Currently, three of the TajGVK hotels are operational and the remaining hotels will reopen over the next few months, in a phased manner.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
The stock of Strides Pharma Science gained 4.3 per cent with above average volume, surpassing the immediate ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...