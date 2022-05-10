hamburger

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts’ revenue up 41% in Q4 FY22

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: May 10, 2022
GVK Reddy, Chairman of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts

GVK Reddy, Chairman of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Company has recorded substantial growth despite the impact of third wave of the pandemic, says GVK Reddy

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts has reported a net profit of ₹2.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against a net loss of ₹1.22 crore same period last year.

Total revenue grew by nearly 41 per cent at ₹65 crore for Q4 FY22 as compared to ₹46 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr GVK Reddy, Chairman, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts, said the company has recorded substantial growth in Q4, despite the impact of the third wave in January 2022. “TAJGVK reported a 92 per cent increase in EBITDA and a positive PAT in Q4. With notable progression in subsequent quarters and a buoyant start to the year in April 2022, we are expecting sustained growth in the coming financial year,” he said in a press statement.

Greenwoods Palaces & Resorts Pvt Ltd – a JV which operates Taj Santacruz — reported an income of ₹28 crore with an EBITDA of ₹9 crore in Q4 FY22.

Published on May 10, 2022
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
