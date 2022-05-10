TajGVK Hotels & Resorts’ revenue up 41% in Q4 FY22

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts has reported a net profit of ₹2.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against a net loss of ₹1.22 crore same period last year.
Total revenue grew by nearly 41 per cent at ₹65 crore for Q4 FY22 as compared to ₹46 crore in the year-ago period.
Dr GVK Reddy, Chairman, TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts, said the company has recorded substantial growth in Q4, despite the impact of the third wave in January 2022. “TAJGVK reported a 92 per cent increase in EBITDA and a positive PAT in Q4. With notable progression in subsequent quarters and a buoyant start to the year in April 2022, we are expecting sustained growth in the coming financial year,” he said in a press statement.
Greenwoods Palaces & Resorts Pvt Ltd – a JV which operates Taj Santacruz — reported an income of ₹28 crore with an EBITDA of ₹9 crore in Q4 FY22.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.