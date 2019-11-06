Companies

TAKE Solutions’ Q2 net plunges 16% to ₹51 crore

Updated on November 06, 2019

TAKE Solutions Ltd has reported a 16 per cent decline in net profit to ₹51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 as against net profit of ₹61 crore for the corresponding quarter year.

“The decline was due to higher tax incidence during the quarter, and the company last year had substantial other income from interest earnings,” said HR Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TAKE Solutions. Revenue was up by 18 per cent to ₹608 crore (₹516 crore). On the BSE, the company stock price closed at ₹112, down by ₹2.

