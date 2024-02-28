Tamara Leisure Experiences has announced its expansion plans and sustainability initiatives as part of its ongoing commitment to responsible tourism.

Focusing on spiritual tourism, the company is introducing its budget-friendly hotel – Lilac -- in various religious destinations across South India. The latest addition is the unveiling of Lilac Hotel in Guruvayur, marking the group’s third launch in Kerala.

The company had recently signed a MoU worth ₹250 crore with the Kerala Government in connection with the Tourism Investors Meet for their upcoming properties in Kerala.

The group has expanded its portfolio, introducing a diverse range of upscale and leisure properties across South India. These include O by Tamara Coimbatore, O by Tamara Thiruvananthapuram, leisure resorts like The Tamara Coorg and The Tamara Kodai, Amal Tamara, a NABH-certified Ayurvedic hospital and two Lilac hotels in Bangalore.

With eight currently operational properties, Tamara Leisure Experiences has two upcoming projects in Kumbakonam and Velankanni in Tamil Nadu as well as Kannur and Alappuzha in Kerala. The group looks forward to its North India expansion, with Bodh Gaya marked as a significant destination, said Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences.

“This marks our third venture in Kerala, a State that holds immense personal significance to me and remains strategically important to Tamara’s long-term vision,” she said. “With two more properties in Kannur and Alappuzha in development, we are committed to furthering our presence in the South, especially Kerala, while actively venturing into new segments and territories nationally and internationally”, she added.

With a focus on sustainability, Tamara Leisure Experiences has integrated eco-friendly practices throughout the property, including energy-efficient design, renewable energy sources, responsible waste management, environmentally-conscious design and construction practices, she said.

Reflecting admiration for Bhutan’s deliberate approach to tourism, prioritizing a high-value and low-volume tourism for ecological preservation, Tamara has acquired land in Paro, Bhutan. Combined with the 618 keys held at four properties, Moxy Bremen, Courtyard by Marriott, Prizeotel and Holiday Inn Express, owned by the group in Germany, Tamara’s national and international portfolio is positioned to stand at 1,164 keys by the close of FY2023.