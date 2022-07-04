Tata 1mg announces complimentary health screening for doctors  

Tata 1mg, a digital health company, has announced complimentary health check-ups for more than 1,000 doctors across India. The company will also felicitate 500 doctors this month as part of a nationwide campaign to recognise and appreciate the contribution of doctors to India’s healthcare industry.

The participant doctors would be checked on more than 70 health parameters, including liver function test, kidney function test, thyroid profile, glucose, lipid profile, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

“Doctors are vulnerable to the same acute and chronic conditions as the patients they treat. Yet, in the pursuit of their profession, they often neglect their own health and do not extend the same empathy and care to themselves as they do to their patients. This is a matter of great concern as doctors are national assets, as seen by their relentless service during the pandemic,” said Prashant Nag, Head – of Clinical Pathology, Tata 1mg Labs

It will cover doctors, spread across hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Dehradun, with a complimentary Comprehensive Silver Full Body Checkup. Doctors can avail of this offer at their convenience through Tata 1mg’s expert home sample collection fleet in July and receive their reports from Tata 1mg Labs.