Tata Chemicals reported a 19 per cent increase in Q1 FY20 consolidated net profit at ₹313 crore (₹262 crore) on the back of better realisation. Revenue was up 6 per cent at ₹2,897 crore (₹2,744 crore).

On a standalone basis, its net profit was flat at ₹254 crore (₹256 crore) as revenue increased 4 per cent to ₹1,031 crore (₹989 crore).

R Mukundan, Managing Director, said the company has posted a healthy growth on the back of focus on cost in the soda ash, bicarbonate and salt business.