Companies

Tata Communications names Amur Lakshminarayanan as MD, Group CEO designate

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

File photo

Lakshminarayanan comes with 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across industries and regions across the world, says Tata Communications

Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications has named Amur S Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) designate of the company.

“As MD and CEO Designate, Lakshminarayanan will advise the interim management committee of Tata Communications. Upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the Board of Tata Communications will subsequently appoint Lakshminarayanan as the MD and CEO of Tata Communications,” a company statement said.

Lakshminarayanan comes with 35 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles across industries and regions across the world, the company said in a statement.

“Most recently at TCS, he successfully managed and developed scalable businesses. His roles in the company included President and CEO of TCS Japan, Global Head of Telecom, Media and Information Services, HiTech and Utilities, and Head of TCS UK and Europe,” the statement added.

Commenting on the appointment, Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson of Tata Communications, said, “Lakshminarayanan’s experience, exposure to industry best practices, leadership style and focus on action will help accelerate Tata Communications to achieve greater heights.”

Published on October 03, 2019
Tata Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NSEL case: HC rejects ARK Group’s plea for protection from action by Economic Offences Wing