Tata Communications partners with Google Cloud India

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption in India.

With this partnership, the company has further expanded its managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud, it said in an official release.

The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO Managed Cloud platform. The organisations will also be provided with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and ongoing operational support.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics and multi-cloud deployments, among others, it said in an official release.

The company’s IZO Cloud Command portal helps integrate different enterprise IT environments into a single dashboard to simplify management of the IT estate. It also offers a unified cloud experience and provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation across on-premise and private Google Cloud.

“The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of Covid-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure,” says Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications.

“As organisations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control and security of their data and applications,” added Awasthi.

“The true test of 2021 will be how organisations adopt a cloud first approach. Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale,” said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

Tata Communications’ cloud capabilities are underpinned by 14 cloud nodes along with its tier-1 network, which carries around 30 per cent of the world’s Internet routes, as per the company.