Tata Communications names Kabir Ahmed Shakir as CFO

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Tata Communications on Tuesday announced appointment of Kabir Ahmed Shakir as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from October 21. Shakir will take charge from Pratibha K Advani who has resigned from the company after a stint of over 5 years.
“Tata Communications has appointed Kabir Ahmed Shakir as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kabir will join on October 21, 2020 and will be responsible for the strategic financial management of the company, including investor relations,” the company said in a statement.
Until recently, Shakir was CFO at Microsoft India.
“I am pleased to welcome Kabir into the leadership team at Tata Communications. Kabir brings with him extensive functional expertise together with deep understanding of digital businesses and startups,” Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said in a statement.
Shakir has nearly three decades of leadership experience in strategic financial management with a sharp focus on growth, strong business processes, and operational execution across diverse industries and geographies.
“As the company looks to implement the new vision to be a global leader in enabling digital ecosystems, Shakir’s experience will be valuable in driving transformation programmes as well as profitable and sustainable growth for the company,” Lakshminarayanan said.
Prior to Microsoft, Shakir spent 23 years with Unilever in leadership roles across the globe - as International Funding Director in the Netherlands, global supply chain finance director in the UK, CFO of the home and personal care business in India and global CFO for the skincare category in the UK.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...